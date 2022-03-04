Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine crisis puts euro on course for worst week in two years

03/04/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Euro banknote placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The euro was set for its worst week versus the dollar in nearly two years, as the war in Ukraine and the prospect of sustained high commodity prices continued to drag on expectations of European economic growth.

The European common currency fell to as low as $1.1008 in early Asia trade, its weakest since May 2020, following news Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest of its kind in Europe - was on fire after an attack by Russian troops.

It recovered a little to $1.103 after Ukrainian and overseas officials said there were no indication of elevated radiation levels at the plant, but was still down 0.34% on the day and 2.1% this week, its worst week since March 2020.

The euro is also at its lowest in nearly four years against the Aussie dollar, and hit its weakest levels since July 2016 versus sterling

Russian forces were continuing to surround and attack Ukrainian cities, on the ninth day of their invasion, including Mariupol, the main port in the east which has been under heavy bombardment.

"This war will be devastating for Ukraine. As for Russia, the short and longer-term implications will definitely hurt the economy. But EU countries will also be among those which will be hit the most by these sanctions," said analysts at ING.

They said the effects of surging energy and gas prices could undermine the industrial and private consumption rebound that had been expected following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and was also likely to slow European Central Bank policy normalisation.

"At next week's ECB meeting, any hints of rate hikes are out of the question," they said.

In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is all but certain hike interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting for the first time since the pandemic.

Overnight, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated his comments from Wednesday that he would back an initial quarter percentage point increase in the benchmark rate.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar continued its advance, helped by the commodities boom, and rose as high as $0.7362 on Friday, a new four-month high.

The Aussie's gains are notable, Bank of America analysts said, given the presence of several factors such as the sell-off in global stocks, the still dovish Reserve Bank of Australia and broad dollar strength, which would normally be negative for the currency.

They attributed its gains to large dividend payments by resource companies leading to associated buying of Australian dollars, the broader effect of high commodity prices on Australia's terms of trade and a bottoming out in the decline of the nation's service exports.

High energy prices in turn have prevented the Japanese yen from benefiting as much from the safe haven flows, as Japan is a net importer of energy.

The yen briefly climbed on the dollar when news of the fire emerged, but later gave up those gains and was little changed at 115.49 per dollar.

Elsewhere, sterling was on the back foot at $1.3342, as was bitcoin, which was off 2.7% at $41,300.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Lincoln Feast & Shri Navaratnam)

By Alun John


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.35% 0.93287 Delayed Quote.0.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.66% 0.66744 Delayed Quote.2.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.24% 84.901 Delayed Quote.0.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.06% 1.07809 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.43% 0.6745 Delayed Quote.1.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.73507 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.07% 42.49 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.27% 37526.4 Real-time Quote.-3.17%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.71% 41308.66 Real-time Quote.-5.32%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.35% 1.81289 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.32% 1.21022 Delayed Quote.1.31%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.14% 153.91 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.33275 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.35% 1.071926 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.30% 0.715564 Delayed Quote.2.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.15% 91.003 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.7877 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.07% 12249 Delayed Quote.0.54%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.66% 1.49776 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.46% 127.17 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.48% 1.10105 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.53% 0.017879 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.24% 0.011925 Delayed Quote.0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.16% 1.517681 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013137 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.10% 0.7955 Delayed Quote.0.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.16% 78.749 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.68177 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.18% 1.360729 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.48% 0.90824 Delayed Quote.2.32%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.02% 115.505 Delayed Quote.0.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.46% 109.5 Delayed Quote.36.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36aGerman Exports Rose at Slower Pace Than Imports in January
DJ
07:34aUkraine crisis puts euro on course for worst week in two years
RE
07:29aAsia stocks tumble to 16-month lows after Ukraine nuclear complex fire
RE
07:27aMozambique president names new premier and finance minister
RE
07:24aUkraine crisis throws Egypt's wheat purchases into doubt
RE
07:21aSenegal calls Ukraine embassy war recruitment post illegal, summons ambassador
RE
07:21aAustralian minister cleared of abuse allegations by inquiry
RE
07:20aAustralian minister cleared of abuse allegations by inquiry
RE
07:19aMariupol under Ukrainian control but subject to intense strikes, UK says
RE
07:16aIndia's top bourse NSE seeks new chief amid suspected governance lapses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
4Asia stocks tumble to 16-month lows after Ukraine nuclear complex fire
5Nike, IKEA close Russian stores as sanctions, trade restrictions bite

HOT NEWS