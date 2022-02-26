ALGIERS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Algeria, one of the world's biggest importers of wheat, said on Saturday that the crisis in Ukraine will not impact its imports, an unnamed source from the state grains importer was quoted as saying by Ennahar TV on Saturday.

Algeria does not rely on one supplier but several as its market is open for competition, the source, from the Office Algerien Interprofessionnel des Cereales (OAIC), added.

Ukraine and Russia, which launched an invasion of its neighbour on Thursday, are both major grain exporters. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Catherine Evans)