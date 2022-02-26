ALGIERS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Algeria, one of the world's
biggest importers of wheat, said on Saturday that the crisis in
Ukraine will not impact its imports, an unnamed source from the
state grains importer was quoted as saying by Ennahar TV on
Saturday.
Algeria does not rely on one supplier but several as its
market is open for competition, the source, from the Office
Algerien Interprofessionnel des Cereales (OAIC), added.
Ukraine and Russia, which launched an invasion of its
neighbour on Thursday, are both major grain exporters.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Catherine Evans)