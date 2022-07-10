Ukraine 'deeply disappointed' by Canadian decision to return turbine

KYIV, July 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's energy and foreign
ministries said on Sunday they were "deeply disappointed" by
Canada's decision to hand back a repaired Siemens turbine used
for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline to Germany.
The statement, published on the energy ministry's website,
called on the Canadian government to reverse its decision and
said that returning the turbine would amount to adjusting the
sanctions imposed on Moscow "to the whims of Russia."
(Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Tom Balmforth)