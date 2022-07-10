Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine 'deeply disappointed' by Canadian decision to return turbine

07/10/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV, July 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's energy and foreign ministries said on Sunday they were "deeply disappointed" by Canada's decision to hand back a repaired Siemens turbine used for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline to Germany.

The statement, published on the energy ministry's website, called on the Canadian government to reverse its decision and said that returning the turbine would amount to adjusting the sanctions imposed on Moscow "to the whims of Russia." (Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Tom Balmforth)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aJAPAN ELECTION : what you need to know
RE
10:45aUkraine 'deeply disappointed' by Canadian decision to return turbine
RE
10:45aUkraine's energy ministry says it is "deeply disappointed" by ca…
RE
10:37aAnalysis-Death of 'Abenomics' father may give Japan scope to curb stimulus
RE
09:53a"WE'RE NOT THE DEVIL" : France Inc. grapples with new political order
RE
09:44aU.S. completes passenger airline refund probes into 10 airlines
RE
09:39aJAPAN PRIME MINISTER KISHIDA : We must take full-fledged steps to…
RE
09:23aJAPAN PRIME MINISTER KISHIDA : Thinking revitalizing japan's econ…
RE
09:20aU.s. transportation secretary buttigieg says government has comp…
RE
09:20aJAPAN PRIME MINISTER KISHIDA : Cutting sales tax is not an option…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
3EDF nationalisation will not raise French household power bills - gover..
4German union Verdi calls for 'Prime Day' strike by Amazon workers
5Chinese property developer Ronshine misses interest payments on two bon..

HOT NEWS