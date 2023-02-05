Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine defence minister being replaced: presidential ally

02/05/2023 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov visits Paris

(Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, under pressure from a corruption scandal at his ministry, is set to be transferred to another government job, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's parliamentary bloc said on Sunday.

    David Arakhamia, chief of the Servant of the People bloc, said the defence ministry would be headed up by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency.

    He did not say when the move would be formalised. There was no immediate comment from Reznikov.

    "War dictates changes in personnel policy," Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app.

     "Times and circumstances require strengthening and regrouping. This is what is happening now and will happen in the future...The enemy is getting ready for an offensive. We are getting ready to defend ourselves and return what is ours."

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Tom Balmforth)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:42pAustralian gold miner Newcrest gets $16.9 bln buyout offer from Newmont Corp
RE
05:41pPublic Storage makes $11 billion unsolicited offer for Life Storage - WSJ
RE
05:32pUK Treasury signals no new money for defense - Sky News
RE
05:27pPakistan's ex-president Musharraf dies after years in exile
RE
05:11pMarketmind: U.S.-China crisis?
RE
05:07pUk treasury signals no new money for defence despite recognising…
RE
04:57pUkraine crews working to restore power to Odesa after fire
RE
04:40pAustralia's Beach Energy in deal with Webuild to complete Waitsia Stage 2 gas project
RE
04:13pRenault board votes in favour of agreement to restructure allian…
RE
04:11pAdani Group plans to trim its capital spending plans -Mint newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia says Ukraine planning to blow up buildings in false flag operati..
2Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
3VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
4Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
5China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

HOT NEWS