Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine defence minister says forces will train on German tanks in Poland - VOA

01/20/2023 | 07:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group takes part in Silver Arrow military drill in Adazi

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces will train on Leopard-2 battle tanks in Poland, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov was quoted as saying on Friday, even though allies failed to reach an agreement to supply the German-made vehicles to Kyiv.

Reznikov spoke to Ukrainian-language Voice of America after attending a meeting at Ramtsein Air Base, Germany, where Ukraine's partners did not take a decision on handing over the tanks. Germany, which makes the Leopard tanks, would have to approve any transfer.

Reznikov described the training development as a breakthrough, attributing the success to efforts by Poland.

"We will start with this and then we will move further," Voice of America quoted him as saying.

Reznikov, echoing earlier comments by Ukrainian officials, said he hoped Germany will reach a decision on the tanks.

"I see this in an optimistic way," he added. "Because the first step has been taken - we will start training missions on the Leopard-2."

Earlier Reznikov had tweeted his gratitude to the German government and people for their military aid and hospitality.

Next to a photograph of himself with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, he wrote, "We had a frank discussion on Leopards 2. To be continued."

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:17aIndia's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
RE
04:07aIndia's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
03:39aGermany's education advantage over European peers at risk - IW Study
RE
03:35aLarge scale COVID outbreak in China unlikely in near term- government expert
RE
03:35aPossibility of a large scale rebound of covid outbreak in china…
RE
03:34aIndia Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%
RE
03:31aTurkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit
RE
03:25aElon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300
RE
03:21aOver 60 women, children freed in Burkina Faso after kidnapping
RE
02:44aNew Zealand farmers sour on Ardern's Labour, complicating new PM's path
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
3Wall St. rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
4India's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
5India Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%

HOT NEWS