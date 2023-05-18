(Corrects day to Thursday from Wednesday in first paragraph)

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post that Kyiv's forces had repelled day-long attacks by Russia in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Thursday.

"The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group," she said. "Today the enemy attacked Bakhmut for the entire day. All attacks were repelled."

(This story has been corrected to change day to Thursday from Wednesday in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Franklin Paul)