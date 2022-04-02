Ukraine expects good news over weekend regarding Mariupol evacuations - presidential adviser

LVIV, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects good news
over the weekend regarding evacuations of people from the
besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, an adviser to President
Volodymyr Zelesnskiy said on Saturday.
"Our delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul (during
Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide evacuations," Oleksiy
Arestovych told Ukraine's television.
"I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will hear good news
regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol."
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a
team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and
other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back,
saying conditions made it impossible to proceed. They were due
to try again on Saturday.
Encircled since the early days of Russia's five-week-old
invasion, Mariupol has been Moscow's main target in the
southeastern region of Donbas. Tens of thousands of people are
trapped in the city with scant access to food and water.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets;
Writing by Lidia Kelly
Editing by Frances Kerry)