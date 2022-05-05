Log in
Ukraine exports 46 mln T of grain, including 132,000 T so far in May -ministry

05/05/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
KYIV, May 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 46 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the volume included 132,000 tonnes exported in May. It did not give a final figure for April but had exported 763,000 tonnes through April 29.

Senior agriculture officials said last month that Ukraine exported up 300,000 tonnes of grain in March, while analyst APK-Inform said the country exported 923,000 tonnes of grain in April.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country. It exported 38.99 million tonnes at this point in the 2020/21 season.

The ministry said the 2021/22 export volumes included 18.53 million tonnes of wheat, 21.33 million tonnes of corn and 5.68 million tonnes of barley.

May's exports included 121,000 tonnes of corn, 4,000 tonne of wheat and 7,000 tonnes of barley.

The ministry did not clarify how grain was delivered.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but has been forced by Russia's invasion to export by train via its western border or via its small Danube River ports. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS