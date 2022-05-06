Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine forex reserves fell 4% in April - central bank

05/06/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's international reserves fell to $26.945 billion as of end-April from $28.107 billion in March as a result of central bank foreign currency interventions currency to fulfill importers' demand, the bank said on Friday.

The central bank sold more than $1.5 billion and 472 million euros in April as the supply of foreign currency from exporters shrank due to the war with Russia.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aMusk, Twitter are sued by shareholder over $44 billion takeover
RE
11:43aTesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May
RE
11:41aPoland not near end of rate hike cycle, says central bank head
RE
11:39aNO PLACE TO HIDE : Dollar's surge cuts across markets
RE
11:39aCanada gains 15,300 jobs in April, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%
RE
11:38aThird Ebola patient dies in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo
RE
11:37aCanadian dollar edges lower as jobs data misses estimates
RE
11:37aTaiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
RE
11:34aMcColl's sinks into administration after Morrisons deal snubbed
RE
11:33aTaiwan adds Belarus to export control list due to Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
4Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
5Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation

HOT NEWS