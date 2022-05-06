Ukraine forex reserves fell 4% in April - central bank
05/06/2022 | 11:08am EDT
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's international reserves fell to $26.945 billion as of end-April from $28.107 billion in March as a result of central bank foreign currency interventions currency to fulfill importers' demand, the bank said on Friday.
The central bank sold more than $1.5 billion and 472 million euros in April as the supply of foreign currency from exporters shrank due to the war with Russia.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)