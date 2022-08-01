Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine gets more U.S., German rocket launcher systems - minister

08/01/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group group meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in Ramstein

(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday.

The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as it tries to turn the tide on Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and attack Russian supply lines and ammo dumps.

Moscow has accused the West of dragging out the conflict by giving Ukraine more arms, and said the supply of longer-range weapons justifies Russia's attempts to expand control over more Ukrainian territory for its own protection.

Ukraine has received four U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"I'm grateful to @POTUS and @SecDef Lloyd Austin III and the (U.S.) people for strengthening of #UAarmy," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than Ukraine's Soviet-era rocket artillery, allowing Ukrainian forces to hit Russian targets that were previously unreachable.

According to estimates by experts, Ukraine already operates up to a dozen HIMARS systems.The Ukrainian military has also received three MARS II MLRS, the German version of the U.S.-made M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System. The delivery was announced by Christina Lambrecht, the German defence minister on July 26.

"The third brother in the Long Hand family - MLRS MARS II from Germany - has arrived in Ukraine," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

According to specifications by its manufacturer Kraus-Maffei Wegmann, MLRS MARS II can hit targets at a range of up to 70 km (43 miles), depending on the type of ammunition it is using.

It is designed to destroy troops and equipment, air defences, command posts and communications and to lay minefields.

Ukraine has so far received German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers. Lambrecht on July 26 also announced the delivery of five Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

Kyiv has previously said it needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones among other heavy weapons to repel Russian troops.

Other countries that have supplied Ukraine with artillery systems include the United States, Britain, France, Norway and Poland.

Russia has described its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour. Ukraine and the West have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMMO, INC. 2.74% 4.88 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.02% 60.875 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31pWall Street opens lower ahead of July factory activity data
RE
02:25pRussian rouble rebounds from more than three-week lows vs dollar, euro
RE
02:23pPerkinElmer to divest some businesses in $2.45 billion cash deal
RE
02:09pUkraine gets more U.S., German rocket launcher systems - minister
RE
02:09pEuropean negative-yielding govt bond pool shrinks below 9% of market
RE
02:03pUkraine grain ship crew overjoyed to set sail amid worries about mines
RE
01:48pKenya Inflation Rises in July on Higher Food Prices
DJ
01:31pSpot palladium rises over 3%…
RE
01:30pHEDGE FUNDS BULLISH ON U.S. DIESEL AS INVENTORIES DWINDLE : Kemp
RE
01:30pAres SSG appoints new real estate investment head - internal email
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
3Alibaba strives to keep New York and Hong Kong listings
4Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting
5Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Mayne Pharma's New Direct-to-Con..

HOT NEWS