KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has received two IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his address on Thursday.

"Two new IRIS-T launchers have been delivered to Ukraine. This is a powerful and much-needed air defense system," he said and thanked Germany for supplying the weapons.

(Reporting by Nick Starkov in Kyiv, writing by Maria Tsvetkova in New York, editing by Chris Reese)