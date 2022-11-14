Ukraine grain exports down 30.6% to 15.1 mln T so far 2022/23 -ministry

KYIV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost
15.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down
30.6% from the 21.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of
the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.
Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine in
February and closed off its neighbour's Black Sea ports, driving
up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa
and the Middle East.
Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July
under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the
United Nations and Turkey.
Ministry data showed that exports so far in the July 2022 to
June 2023 season included 5.7 million tonnes of wheat, 8.1
million tonnes of corn and 1.2 million tonnes of barley.
The government has said Ukraine could harvest between 50
million and 52 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a
record 86 million tonnes in 2021 because of the loss of land to
Russian forces and lower yields.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk
Editing by David Goodman
)