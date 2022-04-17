Ukraine has asked G7 for $50 billion to cover budget deficit, says senior official
04/17/2022 | 06:03am EDT
(Reuters) - Ukraine has asked G7 nations for $50 billion in financial support and is also considering issuing 0% coupon bonds to help it cover a war-linked budget deficit over the next six months, the president's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Sunday.
Speaking on national television, Ustenko said these options were being actively discussed.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)