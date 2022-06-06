Ukraine has 'every chance' to fight back in Sievierodonetsk, Zelenskiy says
06/06/2022 | 09:08am EDT
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian forces had the numerical advantage in the battle for the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but that Ukraine's forces had "every chance" of fighting back.
Zelenskiy told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv that the situation would become very difficult for Ukraine if Russia breaks through in the eastern region of Donbas.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Conor Humphries)