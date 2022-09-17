'Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare' -NATO official

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Friday of committing war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zelenskiy's allegations.

The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.

Bauer, in his comments on Saturday, said that NATO would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."