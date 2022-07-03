Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says

07/03/2022 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces hit a Russian base with over 30 strikes in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol on Sunday, the city's exiled Ukrainian mayor said. A Russian official confirmed strikes had hit the city.

"At 3 o'clock (1200 GMT) and 5 o'clock (0200 GMT), there were over 30 strikes exclusively on a military base," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who is currently on Ukraine-controlled territory, said in a video address on Telegram, adding that the base had been "taken out of action."

Fedorov also said that resistance activity had caused a Russian armoured train carrying ammunition to derail on Saturday near Melitopol.

Russia's RIA news agency reported that Ukraine had hit the Aviamistechko area of Melitopol where the city's airport is located, but did not specify what had been hit.

RIA cited local Russian-appointed official Vladimir Rogov as saying that around 16-18 Ukrainian MLRS rockets had hit Melitopol in two strikes at 0300 and 0445 Moscow time (1200 GMT and 0145 GMT).

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChance of finding missing crew off Hong Kong 'very slim' after storm - authorities
RE
03:26aIsraeli sends observers to military drill in Morocco
RE
03:23aAt least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush after mine attack - sources
RE
03:20aTunisian constitution panel head blasts president's draft
RE
02:52aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:43aUkraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
RE
02:39aNo casualties in Ukraine's strike on Melitopol, some damage to houses - local official
RE
02:39aNo casualties from ukrainian army strikes on melitopol, houses i…
RE
02:31aGermany has two more African swine fever cases in farm pigs - ministry
RE
02:30aEQUINOR : Mongstad fire was in section that produces gasoline, ma…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
2NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…
3Fire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
4Argentina economy minister, IMF deal architect, quits as government cri..
5Dios Exploration : more than doubles land package acquisition for Lithi..

HOT NEWS