Ukraine introduces export licences for key agricultural commodities

03/06/2022 | 07:28pm GMT
LVIV, Ukraine, March 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has introduced export licences for its key agriculture commodities wheat, corn and sunflower oil, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a government resolution as saying on Sunday.

The document said that traders would also need licences to export poultry and eggs, the agency said.

Ukraine is among the world's leading producers and exporters of grain and vegetable oils.

The world's largest exporter of sunflower oil had also said it can export more than 60 million tonnes of grain, including 33 million tonnes of corn and 23 million tonnes of wheat in the 2021/22 July-June season.

Earlier on Sunday Ukraine suspended exports of several agricultural commodities in the face of Russia's invasion of the country. The government suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock.

State-run Ukrainian Railways, meanwhile, has said it is ready to organise agricultural exports by rail as a matter of urgency after closure of the country's Black Sea ports because of the military invasion.

Ukraine has historically exported its grain, vegetable oils and other food products by ship.

Ukrainian Railways said that it might deliver grain to borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, from where it can be delivered to ports and logistics hubs of European countries.

The agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tonnes of various grains in the 2021/22 season as of Feb. 23.

Ukraine increased its grain production by 32% in 2021 to 85.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
