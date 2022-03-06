Ukraine introduces export licences for key agricultural commodities

LVIV, Ukraine, March 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has introduced
export licences for its key agriculture commodities wheat, corn
and sunflower oil, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a
government resolution as saying on Sunday.
The document said that traders would also need licences to
export poultry and eggs, the agency said.
Ukraine is among the world's leading producers and exporters
of grain and vegetable oils.
The world's largest exporter of sunflower oil had also said
it can export more than 60 million tonnes of grain, including 33
million tonnes of corn and 23 million tonnes of wheat in the
2021/22 July-June season.
Earlier on Sunday Ukraine suspended exports of several
agricultural commodities in the face of Russia's invasion of the
country. The government suspended exports of rye, oats, millet,
buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock.
State-run Ukrainian Railways, meanwhile, has said it is
ready to organise agricultural exports by rail as a matter of
urgency after closure of the country's Black Sea ports because
of the military invasion.
Ukraine has historically exported its grain, vegetable oils
and other food products by ship.
Ukrainian Railways said that it might deliver grain to
borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, from where
it can be delivered to ports and logistics hubs of European
countries.
The agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43
million tonnes of various grains in the 2021/22 season as of
Feb. 23.
Ukraine increased its grain production by 32% in 2021 to
85.7 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk
Editing by David Goodman)