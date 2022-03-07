Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 (Reuters) - Surging raw materials
costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could set
back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and
other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric
vehicles.
Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials
threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term
trend of falling costs of batteries, the most expensive part of
EVs, hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said
Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark
Mineral Intelligence.
And that is on top of a supply chain already snarled by the
COVID-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage.
"Rising raw material prices certainly have the potential to
delay the timeline on cost parity between EV and ICE vehicles,
which could hamper the wider adoption of EVs," Miller said,
referring to internal-combustion engine vehicles that dominate
the market.
This year could mark the first year-over-year increase in
the average price of lithium-ion battery cells, he said.
The conflict in Ukraine has only raised the stakes, pushing
nickel and aluminium prices to record highs on Monday on growing
fears exports from leading producer Russia could be disrupted.
Lithium prices also have increased, more than doubling since
year end, as supply fell short of rising demand.
Russia’s largest miner Nornickel produces around 20% of the
world’s supplies of high purity class 1 nickel, which is used in
EV batteries, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
Russia is also a large provider of aluminum, used in batteries.
To be sure, oil prices, which jumped to the highest levels
since 2008 on Monday, could serve as a counterbalance, spurring
greater interest in EVs after years of growing demand for
gas-guzzling sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.
Rising EV prices - marked by hikes over the past year by
Tesla and startup Rivian Automotive - matter because
mainstream consumers are not going to pay a massive premium for
a technology that many do not yet fully embrace.
The average EV sold for almost $63,000 in January in the
United States, about 35% higher than the overall industry
average for all vehicles of just over $46,000, according to
research firm Cox Automotive.
While consumers worry less now about being stranded without
power on the roadside, price remains a major concern, according
to a Cox survey.
SLOWER EV ADOPTION
"Anything that adds to the cost will impede EV adoption,"
Cox analyst Michelle Krebs said.
EVs made up about 9% of total global vehicle sales last year
according to the International Energy Agency, and consulting
firm AlixPartners expects that share to hit about 24% by 2030.
More than half of consumers are not prepared to pay $500
extra upfront to buy an EV, despite lower operating costs,
according to a 2021 study by OC&C Global Speedometer on
consumers in the United States, China and other countries.
That could put vehicle makers in a bind if they want to
attract mainstream buyers, rather than luxury customers to whom
they currently cater.
Tesla raised the price for its least expensive Model 3 sedan
by 18% to $44,990 since December 2020, as supply chain woes
weigh. Musk also said in January that Tesla is not developing a
$25,000 car he promised during 2020 battery day, saying there
are too many things on his plate.
Some U.S. dealers have taken advantage of vehicle shortages
to charge more for EVs, sparking warnings from automakers like
Hyundai and Ford.
Rivian tried last week to push through a 20% price increase
on its electric pickups and SUVs to offset higher parts costs,
but retreated for those who had already placed orders when faced
with a backlash that included possible sale cancellations.
Another EV startup, Lucid Group Inc, has not raised
prices yet, but Chief Financial Officer Sherry House said in
February the company was "definitely studying price" to offset
higher supply chain costs.
In China, lithium price hikes have pressured the makers of
such entry-level models as Great Wall's Ora EV and
Wuling Hong Guang's Mini EV because they have less room to push
through a higher price tag, investors said.
For startups, the pressure is particularly intense.
"If you're a small company, you don't have the ability to
tell your suppliers to give you a lower price," said Brett
Smith, technology director at Center for Automotive Research.
Battery makers typically have long-term contracts with
automakers, under which prices rise to reflect the increased
cost of key raw materials such as lithium, nickel and cobalt,
industry officials said.
LG Energy Solution, a supplier to Tesla and
General Motors Co, said raw materials account for 70% or
80% of the cost of its batteries.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said battery producers
started increasing lithium-ion cell prices late last year in
response to the higher raw material prices they had seen
throughout 2021.
