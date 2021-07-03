Ukraine investigates cause of man's death after COVID shot

KYIV, July 3 (Reuters - Ukraine's health ministry is
investigating why a 47-year-old man died four hours after he
received a shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the
ministry said late on Friday.
It said the death may have no connection to the shot and
that another five people who were vaccinated from the same vial
as the man who died were in a satisfactory condition.
The ministry said that under Ukrainian law and international
standards for the organisation of pharmacovigilance for adverse
events after immunisation, every death that occurs within 30
days of immunisation must be investigated.
"Our immediate thoughts are with the bereaved family. We
take adverse events that are potentially associated with our
COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, very seriously. We note at this time
that no causal link has been established in this case," Pfizer
said in a statement.
"To date, more than 400 million people around the world have
been vaccinated with our vaccine. It is important to note that
serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are
unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in
the general population," Pfizer said.
About 2 million people in Ukraine have received their first
shot since February, but no deaths caused by vaccination have
been reported.
Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the
European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around
2.24 million COVID-19 cases and 52,460 deaths as of July 3.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Jane Merriman, David Clarke and Louise Heavens)