Ukraine is not considering debt restructuring as war costs mount

March 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine is not considering restructuring its debt although the impact of the war with Russia is being felt on the Ukrainian economy, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Wednesday.

Announcing an agreement with France on a 15-year, 300 million-euro ($333 million) loan, Marchenko said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had hit customs revenues and that revenue from value added tax (VAT) was down significantly.

But he said in televised comments that Ukraine had every chance of meeting scheduled debt payments.

"We see every possibility of servicing and repaying the public debt," Marchenko told a briefing in the capital Kyiv.

"We have a clear position that at the moment we are not talking about any debt restructuring," he said.

Marchenko said that one impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 had been the sharp fall in customs revenues, which in March were 6.7 billion hryvnias ($227 million) against a pre-war expectation of 32 billion hryvnias.

He gave no figure for the fall in VAT revenues.

Marchenko said Kyiv was negotiating with U.S. and European Union regulators on the possibility of simplifying procedures to allow individuals who are not resident in Ukraine to get easy access to the purchase of Ukrainian domestic bonds.

Ukraine was also, with Canada's help, developing a mechanism for the redistribution of International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights (SDR) to help Ukraine, he said.

The SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to supplement the official reserves of its member countries.

Other moves by Ukraine to ease its problems include the creation of a special charitable account in the central bank to allow donations to be made to "support the fulfilment of Ukraine's debt obligations", Marchenko said.

He said Ukraine was also in the final stage of negotiating a $500 million loan from Canada but gave no details.