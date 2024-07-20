STORY: :: Ukraine issues a new postage stamp to support its Olympic athletes

:: The country is sending its smallest ever team to the Paris Games amid the war with Russia

:: Kyiv, Ukraine

:: July 19, 2024

:: Vlada Kharkova, Fencer

"We've spent countless hours without electricity, without water, in darkness, in cold, in heat. I think we've gone through everything. And I think these conditions made us stronger and we are ready to show the whole world that despite everything we are Ukrainians, and we are unbreakable as a nation."

A set of six postage stamps features sports in which Ukraine has previously won awards and medals, including fencing, judo, tennis, canoeing, weightlifting and shooting.

Data from Ukraine's Sports Ministry showed that 479 athletes and coaches have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022. More than 500 sports facilities have been destroyed, including 15 Olympic training bases.

Only 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris, the smallest number in the history of Ukraine's participation in the Games.