Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine leader tells U.N. Russia committed 'war crimes'

04/05/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: In an impassioned speech to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday (April 5) , Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy accused invading Russian troops of committing "the most terrible war crimes" since the Second World War.

"They were killed in their apartments, houses, blown up with grenades, crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars. Women were raped and killed in front of their children."

Zelenskiy cited horrifying images and testimony from places such as Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies, some of them with hands bound, were found laying on the streets after Russian troops withdrew.

A Kremlin spokesperson denied Russian soldiers had killed civilians in Bucha, calling images of the dead a "monstrous forgery."

But satellite images undercut Russian claims the civilian deaths were staged or faked.

These pictures, provided to Reuters by U.S. company Maxar Technologies, were taken in March and appear to show bodies of civilians on a street in Bucha, while it was still occupied by Russian troops.

Bucha resident Tetyana Nedashkivska told Reuters her husband was dragged from their apartment by Russian troops.

After the Russians withdrew, she found his body - along with other victims - in a basement stairwell.

"When I came down, I recognized him by his shoes, his trousers. His face was mutilated, his body was cold. They turned him over a little. My neighbor still has a picture of his face. He had been shot in the head, mutilated, tortured. I went to the Red Cross and asked them what I should do. I will show you his grave, wait. He was buried a meter deep, so dogs wouldn't eat him. That was it."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians.

"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit. It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities. The reports are more than credible, the evidence is there for the world to see."

He offered no direct evidence to support his assertion of a deliberate campaign.

"Where is the security promised by the Security Council?"

Zelenskiy urged the U.N. Security Council to strip Russia of its veto power, which he said was the reason the 15-member body has been so far unable to take action over the Russian invasion.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUkraine leader tells U.N. Russia committed 'war crimes'
RE
05:50pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:48pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:46pTwitter says working on edit button for tweets
RE
05:46pMichigan governor kidnap plot jury ends 2nd day of deliberations
RE
05:45pMexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'
RE
05:44pFACTBOX-RESTRICTIONS VS. PROTECTIONS : How states are taking sides on abortion
RE
05:43pTech stocks stumble on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 91.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.63% to $1.0905 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Nucor Acquires Steel Racking Manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions

HOT NEWS