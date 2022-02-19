Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix 'almost broken' global system

02/19/2022 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Munich Security Conference, in Munich

(Reuters) -As Ukraine braces for a possible attack from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he wanted to convene a meeting of world powers to secure new security guarantees for his country as the current global system is no longer fit for purpose.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy also called on NATO members to be honest about whether they wanted Ukraine to join the alliance or not.

The 44-year-old leader received a standing ovation before starting remarks in which he called on the world to learn the "terrible lessons from history" and chided the international community for what he said was the appeasing of Russia.

"The rules that the world agreed on decades ago no longer work. They do not keep up with new threats. Not effective for overcoming them. This is a cough syrup when you need a coronavirus vaccine," he said.

"The security system is slow. It crashes again. Because of selfishness, self-confidence, irresponsibility of states at the global level," he said.

Calling the global security architecture "almost broken", Zelenskiy said he wanted to convene a meeting of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, which includes Russia, and Germany and Turkey to provide new guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said if the West was so sure that Russia was about to attack, it should impose sanctions on Moscow, rather than threatening to impose them in the event of an attack, because they were of no use once bombs starting raining down on Ukraine.

'ATTEMPTS AT APPEASEMENT'

"What do attempts at appeasement lead to?" Zelenskiy said, going on to refer to a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the same conference in 2007.

"Fifteen years ago, it was here that Russia announced its intention to challenge global security. What did the world say? Reconciliation. Result? At least - the annexation of Crimea and aggression against my state," he said.

The United States has warned that Russia could be poised to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Ukraine has tended to play down the threat of a huge offensive but said it was ready for any possibility.

Russia has denied planning any sort of attack but has demanded its own security guarantees from NATO and the United States, which include a permanent bar on Ukraine joining NATO.

Zelenskiy said countries should be transparent about whether they wanted Ukraine, a country of 41 million on the European Union's eastern borders, to join the EU and NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"If not all members of the alliance want to see us or all members of the alliance do not want to see us, be honest," he said. "Open doors are good, but we need open answers, not closed questions for years."

Zelenskiy spoke earnestly in his speech and during the question and answer session afterwards. But the president, a former comedian and actor, at one point quipped that Russia had launched a hacking attack when his headphones stopped working.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Matthias Williams and Pavel Polityuk in KyivEditing by Frances Kerry)

By Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC. -3.81% 5.56 Delayed Quote.-31.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 77.164 Delayed Quote.1.50%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.52% 13.64 Delayed Quote.1.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pWorld Bank readies $350-million disbursement to Ukraine - statement
RE
01:40pUK, Germany agree Russia needs punishing if Ukraine invaded
RE
01:30pUk's johnson meets with germany's scholz, agree allies must stri…
RE
01:24pIran top diplomat says U.S. must show goodwill gesture for direct talks
RE
01:16pCanadian police use pepper spray, stun grenades in push to clear capital
RE
01:16pCanadian police use pepper spray, stun grenades in push to clear capital
RE
12:57pUkraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations
RE
12:43pPoland ready to provide more defensive weapons to Ukraine, says Polish PM
RE
12:24pRussia holds nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
12:24pRussia holds nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID infections climb
3Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
4Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
5Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

HOT NEWS