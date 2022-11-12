Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign
minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all
measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games"
over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next
week.
The deal allowing the export of food and fertilizers from
several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports - brokered by the United
Nations and Turkey on July 22 - could end on Nov. 19 if Russia
or Ukraine object to its extension.
Speaking at a news conference in Cambodia on the sidelines
of the ASEAN summit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said
Russia remaining part of the deal was insufficient and measures
should be taken ensure its inspectors were not intentionally
delaying shipments and forcing global prices to rise.
"It's not enough just to keep Russia on board. It's also
important to make sure that Russian inspectors who participate
in this initiative, that they act in good faith and that they
inspect ships without any artificial delays," he said, adding
countries in Africa and Asia were suffering.
"I call on all ASEAN members to take every method possible
to stop Russia from playing hunger games with the world."
The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain
and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. It
has warned that Russia's war is worsening a global food crisis
and pushing tens of millions more people into hunger.
Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN) summit and a parallel East Asian Summit for the
first time. Leaders of the United States, Japan, South Korea and
Australia are among those also attending, as is Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Kuleba said Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him
during the summit, as would be the norm in international
diplomacy.
"If he does we will thoroughly consider his request," he
said, adding Russia must approach all negotiations in good
faith.
"There is not a single indicator that Russia is sincerely
seeking negotiations," he said.
"Sitting down at a table for a nice picture, we've been
there, we've done it, we've tried."
Kuleba said he discussed during meetings with Southeast
Asian leaders ways in which they can support Ukraine and
conveyed that expressing neutrality and not condemning Russia
was against their interests.
"The worst thing that a country can do is nothing," he said.
(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Martin Petty
Editing by Ed Davies)