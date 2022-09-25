Advanced search
Ukraine mocks Russia's partial mobilization on Twitter

09/25/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
A Russian police officer checks a document during a rally in Moscow

KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday ridiculed Moscow's partial mobilization to bolster its forces in Ukraine, posting on Twitter a mash-up of social media videos of Russian police beating and arresting men protesting the call-up.

The mockery came as Russia's two top lawmakers expressed concern about the drive, ordering regional officials to resolve "excesses" that have ignited public anger, triggered demonstrations and prompted military-age men to make for border crossings.

"Russia still has remnants of a professional army" that the Ukrainian army "hasn't yet destroyed," the Ukrainian defence ministry said in an English-language tweet, referring to this month's rout of Russian forces from much of the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Noting videos on social media purportedly showing Russian conscripts passed out from too much vodka, the tweet continued, "We also know that soon these 'soldiers' will be at the front, and with such a love for alcohol, it will be easier for them to die on our land."

A video embedded in the tweet depicted the graves of Russian soldiers, a map of the more than 8,500 square kilometres (3,282 sq. miles) retaken from Moscow's forces, Ukrainian troops on the move and destroyed Russian armoured vehicles.

"Now they've begun 'partial mobilization.' How's that going?" the video continued before showing a Russian conscript slamming his head on a car hood and the mash-up of videos of Russian police cracking down on anti-mobilization protesters.

Black-clad helmeted officers are seen clubbing and swarming demonstrators, marching one away and dragging off another.

The mash-up then showed Russian conscripts sharing drinks and passed out on the ground.

"Looks like we'll be 'de-mobilizing' these Russians ahead of schedule," the mash-up ends.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS