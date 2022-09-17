Advanced search
Ukraine mourns ballet dancer who took up arms for his country

09/17/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Funeral of Ukrainian serviceman and ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - A leading Ukrainian ballet dancer who died this week fighting on the frontline of his country's war against Russian invaders was honoured with a memorial service in the National Opera of Ukraine on Saturday.

The National Opera described Oleksandr Shapoval as a "courageous romantic" and brave warrior who died under Russian mortar shelling in the eastern Ukraine on Sept. 12

Mourners, including soldiers from Shapoval's unit, honour guards and members of the artistic community of Kyiv, crowded the lobby of the opera house, laying flowers on his coffin before it was wrapped in a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.

Shapoval, 47, retired from a long dancing career at the National Opera last year and began teaching in Kyiv before joining a territorial guard to defend the capital after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

He later volunteered to join the army and fought in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, scene of some of the war's most intense fighting.

"To lose a friend is always very hard. To me he was a friend, brother-in-arms. He was a very decent person. My soul is empty. To me he will forever be alive," said Roman Turshyiev, who fought alongside Shapoval in the same unit.

(Reporting by Andrii Pryimachenko; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Christina Fincher)

By Andrii Pryimachenko


© Reuters 2022
