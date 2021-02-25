Ukraine names ex-finance minister as ambassador to US, to upgrade ties post-Trump

KYIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine named a former finance
minister as ambassador to the United States on Thursday, a sign
of its push to upgrade ties with Washington under President Joe
Biden after it was sucked into an awkward role in Donald Trump's
first impeachment.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said he had appointed
Oksana Markarova to focus on establishing "an effective
dialogue" with the new administration, and to work with the U.S.
Congress to strengthen bipartisan support for Ukraine.
Ukraine hopes to restore the strong backing from Washington
it enjoyed early in its seven-year conflict with Russian-backed
separatists. It also wants Washington's help securing badly
needed international loans.
It was forced to keep the Trump administration at arms
length from mid-2019, after a whistleblower reported a phone
call in which then-President Trump asked Zelenskiy to find
damaging information about Biden, and about Biden's son who had
worked for a Ukrainian gas company.
Trump, a Republican, was impeached by the Democratic
controlled House of Representatives for abuse of office over the
affair, before being acquitted last year by the Republican-held
Senate, the first of two impeachment trials.
Markarova, 44, led Ukraine's finance ministry from June
2018-March 2020, and earlier played a major role in talks with
the International Monetary Fund and bondholders that resulted in
the restructuring of $15 billion of Ukrainian sovereign debt.
The government believes that having her in Washington will
help it reach an agreement with the IMF to unlock a $5 billion
programme approved last June. The IMF disbursed the first $2.1
billion but has delayed further loans on concerns over
anti-corruption reforms.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets
Editing by Peter Graff)