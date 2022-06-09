Ukraine needs assurances on ports to ship grains, Italy's Draghi says

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Global efforts to avoid a food
crisis start at Ukraine's Black Sea ports and Kyiv needs
assurances that they will not be attacked to resume grain
shipments, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Grain shipments from Ukraine, a major exporter, have fallen
sharply since Russia's invasion, sparking fears of food
shortages in the most vulnerable countries.
"We need to unblock the millions of tonnes of cereals that
are stuck there because of the conflict. The United Nations' and
Turkey's mediation efforts are significant steps," Draghi said
in a speech at an OECD ministerial meeting in Paris.
"We have to offer President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy the
assurances he needs that the ports will not be attacked," he
added.
Russia says shipments are being prevented by mines planted
by Ukraine in its own harbours, and that western sanctions and
global supply chain problems are causing the risk of a global
food crisis.
Together with surging energy prices, rising food prices are
contributing to higher inflation in rich countries, prompting
central banks to raise interest rates, said Draghi, who
previously headed the European Central Bank.
He said energy prices needed to be reduced and that a price
cap on Russian gas imports discussed last week by EU leaders
would help keep inflation down and boost Europeans' incomes as
well as reduce the flow of funds to Moscow.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Edmund Blair and Toby
Chopra)