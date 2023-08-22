"We are currently discussing how we can meet this request, not only as Germans but jointly with other partners," she said at a press conference in Berlin alongside her Estonian counterpart.
BERLIN (Reuters) - A massive belt of land mines laid by Russian military in south-eastern Ukraine is hampering Ukrainian soldiers and Kyiv has made clear that it needs equipment to help it get across, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.
"We are currently discussing how we can meet this request, not only as Germans but jointly with other partners," she said at a press conference in Berlin alongside her Estonian counterpart.
(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)
