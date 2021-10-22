Ukraine offers to increase gas transit to Europe

Danilov did not clarify how Ukraine might increase its gas transit or where the gas would come from, but said the government had been ordered to prepare such an offer to European countries. Kyiv has bitterly opposed Russia's new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine as a transit route.

"Today we have a contract with Russia for 40 billion cubic meters of gas, but today we can additionally offer our European friends an additional volume of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. This decision was made today," Danilov said.

