Ukraine plane engine builder head held on treason charges - media

10/22/2022 | 06:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO:

(Reuters) - A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder in central Ukraine has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday, quoting security sources.

Several of Ukraine's most prominent media outlets said Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the "honorary head" of the Motor Sich company in the central city of Zaporizhzhia, had been detained and was being taken to Kyiv in a convoy.

The reports quoted security sources as saying Boguslaev, a former member of parliament, was suspected of collaborating with and assisting Russian forces occupying parts of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia region.

The city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.

The reports quoted security sources as saying investigators had to break down the front door of Boguslaev's home in order to conduct a search.

Prominent journalist Iryna Romaliyska, writing on Facebook and also quoting security sources, said Boguslaev was known for his pro-Russian views. He was suspected, she wrote, of supplying Russia with parts for helicopters and planes and of having contacts with Russian special services.

Moror Sich is a well-known manufacturer of aircraft engines and industrial turbines. Ukrainian authorities last year blocked attempts by Chinese companies to take over the firm.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
