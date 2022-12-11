Ukraine port of Odesa not operating after Russian drone attack on energy facilities -minister

*
Odesa port not operating -agriculture minister
*
Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports partially operating
*
Operations disrupted after Russian attack on energy
facilities
*
Grains traders not expected to suspend shipments -minister
KYIV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian port of Odesa was
not operating on Sunday after the latest Russian attack on the
region's energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said,
but added that grains traders were not expected to suspend
exports.
Two other ports - Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi - authorized to
export grains from Ukraine under a deal between Russia and
Ukraine were partially operating, he said.
"Chornomorsk port is now operating at about 80% of
capacity," Solsky told Reuters in a phone call.
More than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa
region were without power after Russian drone strikes hit two
energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said
in a video address late on Saturday.
Solsky said that Odesa port was not operating at the moment
because the power generators had not been switched on yet.
Grains traders continued to ship grains via the two other ports,
he said.
"There are problems, but none of the traders are talking
about any suspension of shipments. Ports use alternative energy
sources," Solsky said.
Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's
energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone
strikes.
Odesa regional authorities said electricity for the city's
population will be restored "in the coming days," while complete
restoration of the networks may take two to three months.
Ukraine is among the world's largest producers and
exporters of corn and wheat but its exports have fallen
significantly due to the Russian invasion.
After an almost six-month blockade caused by the invasion,
the three Black Sea ports in the Odesa region were unblocked at
the end of July under the deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered
by the United Nations and Turkey.
Kyiv had separately sought to have the agreement
expanded to include more ports, but that has not been concluded
so far.
The three ports involved in the deal - Odesa, Chornomorsk
and Pivdennyi - have the combined capacity to ship around three
million tonnes of grains a month.
Ukraine wanted to include the ports of the southern
Mykolaiv region, which shipped 35% of Ukrainian food exports
before Russia's invasion.
Mykolaiv was Ukraine's second-largest grain terminal
according to 2021 shipment data, so its addition would allow for
a much larger volume of grains and oilseeds to be exported.
Grain exports from Ukraine in the first eight days of
December fell 47.6% from a year earlier to 1.09 million tonnes,
agriculture ministry data showed.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)