Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine ports have shipped around 4.7 million tonnes of food under grain deal - ministry

09/24/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: First grain ship departing Ukraine arrives in Turkey for inspections

KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 211 ships with 4.7 million tonnes of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine so far under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said eight ships with 131,300 tonnes of agricultural products are due to leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Saturday.

Ukraine's grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Ukraine, a global major grain producer and exporter, shipped up to 6 million tonnes of grain per month before the war.

Three Black Sea ports were reopened under a deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv and the ministry has said these ports are able to load and send abroad 100-150 cargo ships per month.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -3.21% 401.29 Real-time Quote.-22.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -4.42% 129.83 Real-time Quote.-22.41%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.05% 56.87 Delayed Quote.-20.07%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.40% 18.4131 Delayed Quote.37.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aUK market meltdown? Nothing to see here, Treasury minister says
RE
04:00aUkraine ports have shipped around 4.7 million tonnes of food under grain deal - ministry
RE
03:48aZelenskiy condemns referendums, Iranian drones
RE
03:47aTunisian judge jails 8 police union members over protest
RE
03:39aUkraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 million T - analyst
RE
03:39aNigeria's striking lecturers appeal ruling ordering them back to work
RE
03:37aPolish inflation could rise in September, finance minister says
RE
03:33aTrevali to close Burkina Faso Perkoa zinc mine after deadly flood
RE
03:32aDeath toll from sunken Lebanon migrant boat rises to 86
RE
03:31aEthiopian Airlines consortium wins bid for new Nigeria airline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-ON SEPT 21-22, RUSSIA STRUCK PECHENIHY…
3Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 million T - analyst
4Ethiopian Airlines consortium wins bid for new Nigeria airline
5UKRAINE 2022/23 WHEAT EXPORT COULD TOTAL 6.5 MLN T TO 12.0 MLN T…

HOT NEWS