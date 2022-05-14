Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine prepares to send Russian soldier bodies home

05/14/2022 | 05:10am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Volodymr Lyamzin, the head of Ukraine's civil-military cooperation, said his country was acting in accordance with international law and was ready to return the bodies to Russia. He added that Ukraine was ready to retrieve its deceased too, but there has been no dialogue with Russia so far.

Lyamzin told Reuters law enforcement services have been taking biological samples from the bodies and that Interpol experts were among those doing work on the refrigerated trains.

He also said there were several refrigerator trains stationed in different regions across Ukraine where the bodies of Russian soldiers were being kept.

Several hundred bodies were being stored at the facility filmed by Reuters.

Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarize a neighbor threatening its security. Ukraine denies posing a threat and says Russia is waging a war of aggression that has killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions of others and destroyed cities and towns since the conflict began in late February.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aTunisia raises domestic electricity and gas prices
RE
04:15aIndia bans wheat exports as heat wave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
RE
04:02aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
04:00aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border
RE
03:42aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
03:28aAFDB lends Tunisia $107 million to finance road project
RE
03:23aCentral African bank regulator reminds states of crypto ban
RE
03:02aU.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN
RE
02:46aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border - RIA
RE
02:46aRussia's deputy foreign minister says if nato deploys nuclear fo…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
2Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..
3BW LPG Limited Annual General Meeting 2022 - Minutes
4Exxon challenges California county's denial of oil trucking permit
5Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

HOT NEWS