Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

03/21/2022 | 06:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Zelenskiy urges Russians to protest plant attack

March 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, but more time would be required to resolve the issue.

He also repeated his acknowledgement made earlier this month that Ukraine could not now secure NATO membership.

"I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelenskiy said in the interview.

Zelenskiy has sought a meeting with Putin for nearly a year, but the Russian leader has refused and instead demanded the Ukrainian president resolve his country's "civil war" with separatist territories linked to Moscow.

Since Russian troops poured into Ukraine last month, Zelenskiy has issued increasingly urgent calls for talks to end the fighting.

Last week he called for a meeting quickly so that Russia could "limit the losses caused by its mistakes."

'COMPROMISE MUST BE FOUND'

Russia's assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes. Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.

"I am ready at a meeting with the president of Russia to raise the issue of occupied territories, but I am certain that a solution will not come at this meeting," Zelenskiy said in his interview.

He said several conditions would need to be met before such matters could be dealt with, namely, a cease-fire, the withdrawal of troops and security guarantees.

"If people are trying to stop a war, there is a cease-fire and troops are withdrawn. The presidents meet, reach an agreement on withdrawing troops and there are security guarantees of one sort or another," he said. "Compromises must be found, one way or another of guaranteeing our security."

Zelenskiy said Ukraine is well aware it cannot be admitted into NATO now. NATO member states, Zelenskiy said, "understand that they do not want to fight with Russia and therefore cannot take us in...we have to reconcile ourselves to that and say 'ok, other guarantees'." (Reporting and writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Lidia Kelly, Leslie Adler and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.32% 13.07 Real-time Quote.-22.65%
SECURE, INC. 1.83% 1280 Delayed Quote.-46.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 5.50% 106.6615 Delayed Quote.34.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51pBoeing ceo calhoun says planemaker doing everything to support c…
RE
06:50pSenators spar at historic SCOTUS hearing for Jackson
RE
06:46pChile proposes mitigating fuel hikes by doubling stabilization fund to $1.5 billion
RE
06:44pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:41pRhode Island reaches $107 million opioid settlements with Teva and Allergan
RE
06:39pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
RE
06:37pUkraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
RE
06:29pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:27pPrologis launches bid for Blackstone's 21 billion euros warehouse portfolio - FT
RE
06:26pU.S. names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany pu..
2Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West
3TDCX to Present at Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference 2022
4Analyst recommendations: Balfour Beatty, Equinix, Fortune Brands, Tesla..
5Boeing, suppliers' shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern Chin..

HOT NEWS