Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

March 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
said on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end
to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader
Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a
meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian
territory, but more time would be required to resolve the issue.
He also repeated his acknowledgement made earlier this month
that Ukraine could not now secure NATO membership.
"I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with
the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly
understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war
and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or
that compromise," Zelenskiy said in the interview.
Zelenskiy has sought a meeting with Putin for nearly a year,
but the Russian leader has refused and instead demanded the
Ukrainian president resolve his country's "civil war" with
separatist territories linked to Moscow.
Since Russian troops poured into Ukraine last month,
Zelenskiy has issued increasingly urgent calls for talks to end
the fighting.
Last week he called for a meeting quickly so that Russia
could "limit the losses caused by its mistakes."
'COMPROMISE MUST BE FOUND'
Russia's assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven
almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their
homes. Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high
as 10 million in coming weeks.
"I am ready at a meeting with the president of Russia to
raise the issue of occupied territories, but I am certain that a
solution will not come at this meeting," Zelenskiy said in his
interview.
He said several conditions would need to be met before such
matters could be dealt with, namely, a cease-fire, the
withdrawal of troops and security guarantees.
"If people are trying to stop a war, there is a cease-fire
and troops are withdrawn. The presidents meet, reach an
agreement on withdrawing troops and there are security
guarantees of one sort or another," he said. "Compromises must
be found, one way or another of guaranteeing our security."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine is well aware it cannot be admitted
into NATO now. NATO member states, Zelenskiy said, "understand
that they do not want to fight with Russia and therefore cannot
take us in...we have to reconcile ourselves to that and say 'ok,
other guarantees'."
