Ukraine president's chief of staff says Russia 'will pay' for Soviet-era famine

11/26/2022 | 04:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attends a news briefing in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia will pay for a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33 and for its actions in the current war in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration said on Saturday.

"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, using the Ukrainian name for the disaster.

Ukraine's annual memorial day for the victims of Holodomor takes place this year on Saturday.

In November 1932, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop.

Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months from what Yale University historian Timothy Snyder calls "clearly premeditated mass murder".

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS