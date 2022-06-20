Ukraine president says Africa "hostage" in war with Russia

NAIROBI, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said on Monday that Africa was a "hostage" in the war
with Russia, which had contributed to rising food prices on the
continent.
African countries are acutely affected by the growing
crisis, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and
fertiliser soaring.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global
wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser
exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower
oil.
In a speech to African Union leaders, Zelenskiy said the
continent had been caught up in a situation not of its making.
"(I) address you in a state of emergency, when we have a
war. In an emergency for the whole world, when Africa is
actually taken hostage. Hostage of those who started the war
against our state," Zelenskiy said in a video speech to the
Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union.
"This war may seem very distant to you and your countries.
But catastrophically rising food prices have already brought it
home to millions of African families."
Moscow rejects accusations it is deliberately blocking grain
exports from Ukraine and says global food and fuel price hikes
are due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Feb. 24
invasion, which it calls a "special military operation".
In early June, Senegal's President Macky Sall said Russia's
Vladimir Putin had told him he was ready to enable the export of
Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis that was hitting
Africa especially hard.
On Monday, Sall, who is also the chairman of the African
Union, said on Twitter after Zelenskiy's speech the continent
remained committed to respecting international law, peacefully
resolving conflicts and free trade.
