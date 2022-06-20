Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine president says Africa "hostage" in war with Russia

06/20/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Africa was a "hostage" in the war with Russia, which had contributed to rising food prices on the continent.

African countries are acutely affected by the growing crisis, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

In a speech to African Union leaders, Zelenskiy said the continent had been caught up in a situation not of its making.

"(I) address you in a state of emergency, when we have a war. In an emergency for the whole world, when Africa is actually taken hostage. Hostage of those who started the war against our state," Zelenskiy said in a video speech to the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union.

"This war may seem very distant to you and your countries. But catastrophically rising food prices have already brought it home to millions of African families."

Moscow rejects accusations it is deliberately blocking grain exports from Ukraine and says global food and fuel price hikes are due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Feb. 24 invasion, which it calls a "special military operation".

In early June, Senegal's President Macky Sall said Russia's Vladimir Putin had told him he was ready to enable the export of Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis that was hitting Africa especially hard.

On Monday, Sall, who is also the chairman of the African Union, said on Twitter after Zelenskiy's speech the continent remained committed to respecting international law, peacefully resolving conflicts and free trade. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by James Macharia Chege and Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pC$ claws back some recent losses ahead of inflation data
RE
02:55pFROM HEART-THROB TO THE HOT SEAT : Lapid to become Israeli PM
RE
02:49pCountries would implement minimum corporate tax to avoid revenue loss, says Yellen
RE
02:40pFED'S BULLARD : I hope U.S. economy repeats outcome of 1994's soft landing
RE
02:30pFibre cement maker Swisspearl Group acquires Denmark's Cembrit
RE
02:06pBuffett's Dairy Queen loses lawsuit over 'Blizzard' name
RE
02:05pPortugal wants long-term EU mechanism for security, energy investment
RE
02:02pU.s. treasury's yellen says once some countries implement global…
RE
01:58pUkraine president says Africa "hostage" in war with Russia
RE
01:55pOil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iron ore suffers short-term demand woes, longer-term China threat: Russ..
2Analyst recommendations: Glencore, National Grid, Tesco, United Utiliti..
3Aareon AG has, through Mary BidCo AB, entered into binding agreements t..
4U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests
5Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

HOT NEWS