Ukraine president says child died from dehydration in besieged Mariupol

03/08/2022 | 05:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a video address in Kyiv

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday a child had died from dehydration in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol, which has had no water, power or heating supplies for days.

"In 2022, from dehydration," Zelenskiy said in a video address, likening the humanitarian crisis linked to Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities to that created by the Nazi invasion during World War Two.

The child's death could not immediately be confirmed independently. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and arrest leaders it calls "neo-Nazis". It denies targeting civilians.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
