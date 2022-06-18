Log in
Ukraine president visits soldiers on southern front line

06/18/2022 | 08:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy meet in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited soldiers on the southern front line during a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, he said on Saturday, without specifying when the visit took place.

In his trademark khaki t-shirt, the president handed out medals and posed for selfies with the servicemen in what appeared to be an underground shelter, according to a video posted to his official Telegram account.

"Our brave men. Each one of them is working flat out," he said. "We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!"

Russian forces reached the outskirts of the regional capital Mykolaiv in early March but were then driven back to the eastern and southern edges of the region, where fighting is ongoing.

Zelenskiy's office said the president also visited the city and inspected the destroyed regional administration building, where 37 people were killed in late March when a missile blasted through the building.

He also visited a hospital in Mykolaiv and awarded honours for bravery to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their work during the four months of Russia's invasion, his office said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS