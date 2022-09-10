Ukraine probing emergency exports of thermal coal to Poland - Kyiv

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine will look into whether it can
urgently supply neighbouring Poland with 100,000 tonnes of
thermal coal to help it get through the coming winter, President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said he had ordered
that work be speeded up on upgrading a power transmission line
from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant to Poland.
Ukraine and Poland are increasing this year's production of
thermal coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, preparing for
colder months as Europe grapples with an energy security crisis
exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
"I have instructed cabinet to work out the possibility of
urgently supplying 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal to Poland
right now. We have sufficient volumes for ourselves and we can
help our brothers to prepare for this winter," said Zelenskiy.
Poland, which relies on coal for around 70% of its
electricity generation, has introduced measures that will
subsidize coal for households using fuel for heating purposes to
mitigate surging prices.
Ukraine wants to increase electricity exports to the
European Union to boost cash flow to its utilities hit by a drop
in electricity use since the Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy said work on upgrading the power transmission line
from the Khmelnytskyi plant to the Polish city of Rzeszow needed
to be completed by Dec 8.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that
Warsaw was interested in buying power from the facility. The
line, idled since the 1990s, is scheduled to reopen by the end
of the year.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)