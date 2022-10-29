Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk

10/29/2022 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter account and the Twitter logo

KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official expressed scepticism on Saturday about the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace.

Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist", has expressed desire to shake up Twitter's content moderation, and tweeted that "the bird is freed" after completing the purchase.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: "Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?"

He pointed to Musk's "unusual moderation" of the site. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints".

The Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under U.N. auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

Kyiv's reaction to his takeover of Twitter also contrasted sharply with Moscow's, where the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, tweeted his congratulations to Musk on Friday.

"Good luck (Elon Musk) in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit that Starlink in Ukraine business," Medvedev wrote, referring to the thousands of satellite-connected internet devices Musk's company SpaceX operates in Ukraine.

Starlinks are a key communication tool for Ukraine's armed forces, as regular mobile and internet connection is either missing or not secure in many frontline areas.

Reports appeared in U.S. media in mid-October that SpaceX could start demanding payment from the U.S. government for Starlink services in Ukraine, which Musk says will cost the company $100 million by the end of 2022.

Musk responded to the reports by saying that SpaceX had withdrawn the request.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 1.52% 228.52 Delayed Quote.-35.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-18.20%
Latest news "Economy"
04:08pJohannesburg LGBT+ Pride marches on despite U.S. terrorism warning
RE
04:05pRussia suspends participation in deal on Ukraine grain exports
RE
04:05pTunisia to start difficult economic reforms soon - cbank governor
RE
04:00pSouth Africa's new Zulu king officially recognised by government
RE
03:53pRussia suspends participation in deal on Ukraine grain exports, TASS reports
RE
03:47pTunisia to start difficult economic reforms soon - central bank governor
RE
03:25pUkraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk
RE
03:23pRussia is ready to supply up to 500,000 T of grain to poorest countries - TASS
RE
02:50pPakistani returns home after 18 years of U.S. detention in Guantanamo prison camp
RE
02:29pRussia says Ukraine hands over 50 prisoners of war
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
2Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
3Elon Musk Says "To Be Super Clear, We Have Not Yet Made Any Changes To ..
4Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei
5Neogen : SOFT (Society of Forensic Toxicologists)

HOT NEWS