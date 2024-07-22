(Adds quotes from finance minister and creditor committee, details on proposed nominal haircut from paragraph 3)

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Monday it had reached an agreement in principle with a group of creditors to restructure $20 billion of international bonds, a key step bringing the war-torn country closer to its unprecedented debt rework.

Ukraine's announcement comes just over a week before a 2-year debt suspension agreement struck in 2022 is due to run out and marks the first time a country has embarked on a debt restructuring in the midst of a full-scale war.

"After months of engagement and hard work with our private bondholders, the IMF and our bilateral partners, we have reached an agreement in principle with the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee on the comprehensive restructuring of our public external debt," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a statement.

This was "an important step to ensure Ukraine maintains the budget stability and cash resources needed to continue financing our defence," Marchenko added.

The proposal would see a 37% nominal haircut on Ukraine's outstanding international bonds and result in a cash flow relief of $11.4 billion over the next three years - the duration of the country's programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) set to expire in 2027, according to government statements.

The government said the IMF had confirmed that the deal was compatible with the parameters of its $122 billion support package, and that the country's official lenders, the Group of Creditors of Ukraine, had also signed off on it.

The Ad Hoc Creditor Committee, which holds 22% of the country's sovereign bonds, called the agreement "swift and constructive".

"We are pleased to be able to provide significant debt relief to Ukraine, assist its efforts to regain its access to international capital markets, and support the future reconstruction of the country to the benefit of the Ukrainian people," it said in a statement.