Ukraine rebases businesses from war front to shield vital producers

* Ukraine helps its businesses rebase from war-ravaged east
* Russian invasion has smashed Ukrainian industry and
economy
* Lone fire truck producer set up operations in Lviv
* Ukraine must focus on high tech production, says economist
KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Oleg Averyanov's factory produced
fire trucks and employed 600 people until it was forced to halt
operations and close its doors as a Russian invasion force
poured over the border into his region in northeastern Ukraine
on Feb. 24.
Months later, the 44-year-old is gearing up to restart some
of the plant's operations 700 km (435 miles) away in the western
city of Lviv, where he has moved some staff and 20 rail cars of
equipment and production lines that weighed hundreds of tonnes.
"No one believed this could happen. But the war began and we
decided to diversify the risks, move part of the production line
to western Ukraine," he told Reuters by phone.
Averyanov is part of a wave of businesspeople taking up a
government programme to relocate businesses westwards from
war-ravaged areas to protect manufacturers and shield them from
further damage to an economy facing its greatest ever crisis.
The economy is projected to contract 35-45% this year as the
war severs export routes for Ukrainian grains and metals, jacks
up inflation and unemployment, and devastates heavy industry in
the south and east where fighting has been fiercest.
Now it is transforming the geography of industry too.
More than 600 enterprises have already relocated to
Ukraine's western regions, and 390 of them had already resumed
work by early June, according to Economy Ministry data.
Some 150 of those companies have moved to the Lviv region
that borders Poland and has been relatively unscathed by the
war, the regional administration said.
"The large-scale relocation of business to safe areas will
help Ukraine maintain production, jobs and meet the demand of
the army and civilian population for a number of goods and
services that are necessary to defeat the enemy," Economy
Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook on March 29.
TWO FACTORIES
Averyanov plans to retain some of his business's operations
at his original plant in Chernihiv region that was overrun by
Russian troops in the first phase of the war before Moscow
withdrew its forces there.
"The war will finish and we'll have two factories - one in
western Ukraine and one in Chernihiv region," Averyanov said.
His company, Ukraine's only producer of fire engines and
fire equipment that are vital to the war effort, hopes to start
operating in Lviv region by the end of June.
He plans to recruit and train about 100 local residents or
internally displaced people this summer.
Though grateful for the support, he now wants the government
to provide enterprises like his with procurement orders and
criticised the preference shown to imported goods.
"We have retained our manufacturing capabilities... and our
team of employees. But if the state does not think about how to
provide orders to enterprises like ours that are moving to
western Ukraine, then we will not survive," Averyanov said.
His message was echoed by Central Bank Governor Kyrylo
Shevchenko who has urged the government to scrap tax breaks for
imports and to impose additional taxes on non-vital imported
goods.
"The incentives created for imports in the form of the
abolition of import duties and value-added tax deprive Ukrainian
producers of an advantage," he wrote in a column on the ZN.UA
news website.
RUINED INDUSTRY
Ukraine has lost 200 large factories during the war, said
Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office.
In the east, the war has brought operations to a standstill
at the Azovstal and Illich metallurgical plants in the city of
Mariupol, the chemical Coke and Chemical Plant in Avdiivka and
the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk.
"The government is doing a good job helping to evacuate
businesses, it would be much worse without it," said Mykhailo
Kolisnyk, a professor at the Kyiv School of Economics.
But with their share of gross domestic product at no more
than 1-2%, the number of relocated enterprises is not enough to
noticeably improve the economy, he said.
A few large agricultural and metallurgical enterprises make
up a sizeable chunk of Ukrainian gross domestic product but
their production facilities cannot be relocated, he said.
"There is a number of such conglomerate enterprises in the
east, and most of them have stopped making their contribution to
GDP," Kolisnyk said.
"Russia, the invaders, are deliberately destroying these
enterprises and taking away their products."
