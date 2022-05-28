Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine receives Harpoon missiles and howitzers, says defence minister

05/28/2022 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin visit Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday, saying the arms would bolster forces fighting Russia's invasion.

"The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles - they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams," Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page.

He said Harpoon shore-to-ship missiles would be operated alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles in the defence of the country's coast including the southern port of Odesa.

After launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia imposed a naval blockade of Ukrainian ports, hampering vital grain exports.

It has also used its Black Sea fleet to launch missile attacks against Ukraine, which has since started receiving Western military aid.

Reznikov said the supplies of Harpoon missiles were the result of cooperation between several countries, saying the deliveries from Denmark took place "with the participation of our British friends".

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that Denmark would provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to Ukraine.

Reznikov said Ukraine had also received a range of heavy artillery pieces, including modified U.S.-made M109 self-propelled howitzers that will allow the Ukrainian military to strike targets from longer distances.

Last month, a senior U.S. defense official said the U.S. military had started training a small number of Ukrainian troops on using howitzer artillery, adding that the training was being conducted outside of Ukraine.

Ukraine has said it wants to secure deliveries of U.S.-made long-range M270 multiple-rocket launchers (MLRS) and use them in repelling Russian troops in the east of the country.

The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile that uses active radar homing and flies just above the water to evade defences. It can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft or coastal batteries.

Russia says its forces are on a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies call that a false pretext to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aUkraine receives Harpoon missiles and howitzers, says defence minister
RE
06:02aIndonesia plan to add eastern provinces not viable, says Papua governor
RE
05:54aBeijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas from Sunday
RE
05:53aRussia says eastern Ukraine town of Lyman is under its full control
RE
05:42aCongo summons Rwandan ambassador over alleged support for M23 rebels
RE
05:36aSonatrach expects to get 95 mln of barrels of oil over this cont…
RE
05:34aAlgeria’s sonatrach signs a $490 million oil deal with china’s s…
RE
05:17aIranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
RE
05:17aS.Africa's Eskom to implement Stage 1 power cuts over weekend
RE
04:51aExports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil to rise in July- programme
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
2Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a brok..
3Vale S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee
4Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a brok..
5Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'

HOT NEWS