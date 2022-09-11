Ukraine region of Kharkiv reports blackouts, water cuts after Russian attacks, governor says

KHARKIV, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Power blackouts and cuts in
water supply hit several areas of Ukraine's northeastern region
of Kharkiv on Sunday as Russian attacks hit infrastructure
sites, the region's governor said.
"The (Russian) occupiers have struck critical infrastructure
in the city and region of Kharkiv," Olegh Synehubov wrote on
Telegram.
"In several population centres, there are no electrical or
water supplies. Fires have broken out where these strikes
occurred and emergency crews ... are containing the blazes."
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Ron Popeski and Lisa
Shumaker)