  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Ukraine releases video of Bakhmut attack aftermath

07/02/2022 | 09:41am EDT
STORY: The video showed people carrying another person on a stretcher, blast craters, various damage and rubble around the area.

The footage was released on Ukrainian Donetsk Regional Police's official Youtube channel which said the material was recorded in Bakhmut on July 2, 2022.

Kyiv says Moscow has intensified missile attacks on targets far from the frontline and that it has deliberately hit civilian sites while Russian forces have been grinding out gains on the battlefield in the east, pummelling urban areas with artillery.

Russia says it has been aiming at military sites and denies taking aim at civilians. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets".

Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to root out nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies say it is an unprovoked war of aggression.


