Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 mln tonnes a year

08/22/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday.

Although he did not specify what kinds of goods, Ukraine is keen to find new ways to export millions of tonnes of grain that have been stranded by Russia's invasion. Moldova borders Romania, a member of the European Union.

The 22 km (12 mile) line runs from Berezyne in western Ukraine to Basarabeasca in Moldova.

Separately, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksander Kubrakov said on Facebook that the link would provide an alternative route from the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Under a deal the United Nations and Turkey brokered with Russia and Ukraine, ships carrying grain have started leaving Odesa and other ports. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.92% 163.05 Delayed Quote.-50.06%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.16% 18.037 Delayed Quote.35.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53p'It's like sitting on a powder keg', say people near Ukraine nuclear plant
RE
05:47p'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers
RE
05:47p'game of thrones' sequel 'house of dragon' draws nearly 10 milli…
RE
05:47pNew Mexico grand jury charges suspect in Muslim murders
RE
05:42pU.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 bln award for loss of Venezuela assets
RE
05:41pRussia calls Britain hypocritical for questioning its right to sit at G20
RE
05:39pPentagon denies Washington mayor's request for migrant help
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 0.43% to 137.51 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.53% to $1.1768 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.97% to $0.9943 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
3Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
4European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
5ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by ..

HOT NEWS