Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 mln tonnes a year

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to
neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection
could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday.
Although he did not specify what kinds of goods, Ukraine is
keen to find new ways to export millions of tonnes of grain that
have been stranded by Russia's invasion. Moldova borders
Romania, a member of the European Union.
The 22 km (12 mile) line runs from Berezyne in western
Ukraine to Basarabeasca in Moldova.
Separately, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksander
Kubrakov said on Facebook that the link would provide an
alternative route from the Black Sea port of Odesa.
Under a deal the United Nations and Turkey brokered with
Russia and Ukraine, ships carrying grain have started leaving
Odesa and other ports.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa
Editing by Matthew Lewis)