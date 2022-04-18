Ukraine restricts rail exports due to Easter closures, traffic build-up

KYIV, April 18 (Reuters) - A build-up of wagons at border
crossings and closures during the Easter holidays have prompted
Ukraine to temporarily restrict goods supplies from Ukraine to
Poland and Romania by rail, a senior representative of the
Ukrainian railways said on Monday.
Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most
of its goods through seaports, but since Russia's invasion has
been forced to export by train via its western border.
State-run railway company Ukrzaliznytsia imposed
restrictions from April 16 to April 18 to Romania through the
Dyakovo and Vadul-Siret crossings and to Poland through Yahodyn
and Izov, the deputy director of its commercial department
Valerii Tkachov said.
The restrictions had been implemented "due to the
accumulation of a large number of wagons in the direction of
western crossings and appeals from Western partners to reduce
the delivery of freight trains", he said.
Neighbouring countries "appeared not to be ready for a sharp
increase in traffic on their territory of Ukrainian goods" due
to a shortage of locomotives, wagons, limited traffic capacity
and weight restrictions for freight wagons, Tkachov said.
He said 29,461 wagons were near border crossings as of April
14, and their number has risen 28% in the first two weeks of
April.
"No decisions have been made to stop or restrict long-term
traffic to European countries," he told Reuters, adding that the
temporary restrictions are "a purely operational solution that
will allow crossings for unloading and remove traffic jams".
He did not specify the type of goods affected, but the
APK-Inform consultancy said on Saturday the company had
temporarily restricted the transportation of some agricultural
goods through border crossings to Poland and Romania.
Ukraine's agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said last week
the ministry's main task was to find alternative ways to export
Ukrainian grain. The country has 13 millions tonnes of grain
available for export.
The minister said Ukraine must free its silos for a new
harvest in July, which could total up to 40 million tonnes,
according to APK-Inform.
Before the war, Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of
grain and oilseed a month. In March, exports fell to 200,000
tonnes.
Ukrainian agriculture officials say the country could
increase its grain exports by train via western borders to at
least 1.5 million tonnes from 200,000 tonnes in March.
Tkachov said in theory, the capacity of rail freight for
export per month is 102,660 wagons or approximately 6.6 million
tonnes, including around 1.4 million tonnes of grain cargo, well
below current levels.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)