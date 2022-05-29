Ukraine's Donbas 'unconditional priority' for Moscow - Russia's Lavrov

May 29 (Reuters) - The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas
region is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other
Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.
Lavrov was speaking in an interview with France's TF1
television channel as Russia pressed on with its offensive to
secure control of key towns in Donbas, Ukraine's traditional
industrial heartland made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
He reiterated Moscow's claims that its "special military
operation" in Ukraine is to demilitarise its neighbour after
waves of NATO's eastward expansion and cleanse it of what it
sees as "Nazi"-inspired nationalism. Kyiv and Western countries
see those claims as baseless pretexts for a land grab.
"The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,
recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is
an unconditional priority," Lavrov said, according to a text
released by Russia's Foreign Ministry.
For the rest of the territories in Ukraine, he said: "I do
not believe that they will be happy to return to the authority
of a neo-Nazi regime that has proven it is Russophobic in
essence. These people must decide for themselves."
Russia's incursion, he said, became "inevitable" after
Western countries failed to heed what he described as warnings
about Ukraine's disregard for, and military attacks on, its
Russian-speaking citizens.
Ukraine has denied making any such attacks.
In recent weeks, Russia has focused its drive on Donbas
after pulling back from a failed advance on Kyiv and other
Ukrainian regions.
"Yes, people are being killed," Lavrov said. "But the
operation is taking so much time primarily because Russian
soldiers taking part are under strict orders categorically to
avoid attacks and strikes on civilian infrastructure."
The invasion, now in its fourth month, has killed thousands
of people in Ukraine and displaced millions. According to the
United Nations, more than 6.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine
since Feb. 24.
There are some 14,388 cases of Russian alleged war crimes
being probed by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and
several Russian soldiers have pleaded guilty in cases of
shelling Ukraine and killing civilians.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski in
Winnipeg; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Daniel Wallis)