Ukraine's Donbas 'unconditional priority' for Moscow, Russia's Lavrov says

May 29 (Reuters) - The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas is
an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other Ukrainian
territories should decide their future on their own, RIA news
agency cited Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying
on Sunday.
"The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,
recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is
an unconditional priority," Lavrov said in an interview with
French TV channel TF1, according to RIA.
For the rest of the territories in Ukraine, "the people
should decide their future in these areas," he said.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski in
Winnipeg; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)